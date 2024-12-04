4 Forgotten Principles That Fueled the American Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Division of power, precedent, the right to resist, and more - essential - and totally forgotten - principles that fueled the American Revolution. They’re all drawn from John Dickinson’s 1767 Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania. Totally forgotten and ignored today, but they were the most widely-read writings on American liberty prior to the War for Independence.
Path to Liberty: December 4, 2024