Barack and Pete: Grooming Pawns for Global Agendas at America's Universities
Real Free News
1 view • 6 months ago

Pete Ricketts and Barack Obama share a connection through their time living in Chicago and studying at the University of Chicago, leading them to prominent roles in American politics. They implement the New World Order's strategy of destabilization using subversive communist tactics, which they studied at the University of Chicago. This institution is known for its academic indoctrination and recognized as a key source of NWO operatives, thoroughly embedded in the U.S. political system. Barack Obama and Pete Ricketts are exemplars of individuals whose professional lives and public roles are intertwined due to their commitment to communist principles, thereby influencing the current political landscape...

The University of Chicago, stands not just as an academic institution but as a pivotal point in the NWO's strategy to subvert American democracy. Ricketts and Obama, despite their different approaches and public personas, are seen as products of this system, each contributing to a broader plan of national destabilization. Their stories are a testament to how deeply the roots of such ideologies can grow within the halls of power, shaping not just policies but the very moral and ethical fabric of leadership in the United States. As America continues to grapple with its altered identity on the world stage, the legacies of these two figures serve as cautionary tales of how education can be weaponized to manipulate the course of a nation's history.

Read the full article at realfreenews.com

#BarckandPete #UniversityOfChicago #PoliticalIndoctrination #CommunistAgenda #EliteEducation

current eventsnewsheadlinesnwonew world orderlivenowinforeal free news
