MonkeyVirus - 28 Days Later...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While everyone was fixated on the election, something significant happened overnight at a South Carolina medical testing facility. Life imitating Art or something else? 43 medical test monkeys escaped. Area was locked down and special hunters and traps brought in. Whole event was downplayed but there is something to it. None were caught within the perimeter.