Your Kids Will Devour This New Whimsical and Intriguing Adventure Series - Chad Stewart
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
1
29 views • 12 months ago

What began as a simple idea has morphed into a series of bestselling books for Chad Stewart, the creator of the world of Britfield and the Lost Crown - and the many books that take place in its rich story universe. The book is currently in development to become a film, and Chad explains the spark of inspiration and international travel that grew into the adventurous series of kids books that have captured readers’ attention across the world. 55 percent of the books’ readers, in fact, are adults! The series follows the adventures of a young boy and his friend Sarah who escape from a harrowing orphanage in Yorkshire, England. Their journey takes them far past the horizon and beyond in this series that is sure to fascinate your kids this summer!



TAKEAWAYS


Creativity and communication are the most important and useful skills to have and are encouraged in this book series


Kids can learn about different areas of the world and immerse themselves in British culture while reading


The film adaptation of the world of Britfield is coming soon


There is a stage adaptation of “Britfield and the Lost Crown”



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Britfield book trailer: https://bit.ly/4b78iyd

Britfield books: https://www.britfield.com/store/


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHAD STEWART

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chad-stewart-mba-ms-b7b36720/


🔗 CONNECT WITH BRITFIELD

Website: https://www.britfield.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialBritfield

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialbritfield/

X: https://twitter.com/BritfieldWorld


🔗 CONNECT WITH BRITFIELD INSTITUTE

Website: https://www.britfieldinstitute.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://web.tuvu.com/sign-up?promoCode=counterculturemom

Epic Will (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.epicwill.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
kidsenglandcreativitybritishteensorphanageyorkshiretina griffincounter culture mom showchad stewartbitfieldlost crown
