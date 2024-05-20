Your Kids Will Devour This New Whimsical and Intriguing Adventure Series - Chad Stewart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What began as a simple idea has morphed into a series of bestselling books for Chad Stewart, the creator of the world of Britfield and the Lost Crown - and the many books that take place in its rich story universe. The book is currently in development to become a film, and Chad explains the spark of inspiration and international travel that grew into the adventurous series of kids books that have captured readers’ attention across the world. 55 percent of the books’ readers, in fact, are adults! The series follows the adventures of a young boy and his friend Sarah who escape from a harrowing orphanage in Yorkshire, England. Their journey takes them far past the horizon and beyond in this series that is sure to fascinate your kids this summer!
TAKEAWAYS
Creativity and communication are the most important and useful skills to have and are encouraged in this book series
Kids can learn about different areas of the world and immerse themselves in British culture while reading
The film adaptation of the world of Britfield is coming soon
There is a stage adaptation of “Britfield and the Lost Crown”
