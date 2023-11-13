TNP Interviews - Fritz Springmeier

In this interview Number Six talks to legendary author and researcher Fritz Springmeier.





Fritz Springmeier:

Website - https://pentracks.com/

Buy Fritz's Books Here - https://www.amazon.com/stores/Fritz-Springmeier/author/B00J8XO7YU?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true





Please Like and Share all of TNP's videos and join the conversation in the Comments and in the Chat during our Livestreams.





Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and X and Follow us on all of our Video, Audio, and Social Media platforms here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP





Contribute to TNP!





Become a Monthly Supporter for $0.99, $4.99, or $9.99 on Spotify for Podcasters - https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thenewprisonernumbersix/support





Subscribe to the TNP Document Vault on SubscribeStar where you can make One-Time Contributions - https://www.subscribestar.com/the-new-prisoners





Or send us a Rumble Rant during one of our Livestreams - https://rumble.com/TheNewPrisoners/live





TNP Livestream Schedule:





TNP LIVE - Every Friday starting at 10AM EST





Saturday Night Anarchy - Every Saturday starting at 8PM EST





You can also watch TNP LIVE on AM WakeUp's Rokfin and Rumble channels in their usual timeslot every Friday 10AM-1PM EST (7AM-10AM PST).





You can find all AM WakeUp Content, Socials, and how you can engage in their Value for Value model here:





https://amwakeupshow.com/