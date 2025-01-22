This is the 3rd short film I made as a student, it's a Fantasy, Black Comedy, Mystery film with musical sequences about a young man (Winston) who gets possessed by the Devil and is trapped in a world between dreams and reality. God sends down an angel (Alley Oop) to save him.

It was originally re-edited in 2022 with a couple of scenes fixed with reaction shots and re-timed dialogue in Jan 2025. The film now flows properly and is complete.

The films main soundtrack is from 2 episodes of The Twilight Zone by Bernard Hermann, Eye Of The Beholder and The Lonely.

There's more info on Torquemada here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/2022/10/26/torquemada/