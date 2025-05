⚡️Russell Bentley - When journalist Graham W Phillips, First Met 'TEXAS' - June 12, 2015 - and War Story from Comrade Friend

Russell Bentley - When Graham W Phillips First Met Texas - 12.06.2015

A story about “Texas” from someone who knew him (https://t.me/stringer_donetsk/11449).

The radio blared. It seemed to vie with the gunfire strafing Donetsk airport's runway.

- What's he yelling for? Everything's clear. They attack; we cover.

"Givi" shouted curses non-stop over the radio. His tanks were targeting the middle floors of the "new terminal". The fire points "Monastery" & "Stripes" kept up suppressive fire, preventing the UKR forces from moving their equipt within direct shooting range.

- Wake everyone in the armory. Bring ammo. There's going to be a lot of work.

The soldier ran down stairs to the 1st floor. Just past the 3rd door down the corridor was an ammo storage, & several militiamen were sleeping there.

Shoving them aside & grabbing several loaded machine gun belts, crates ammo & rifles, soldiers spread out.

The main firing points were the staircase landings of the women's monastery. It was called "The Three" because it had 3 floors. Due to constant tank shelling, the thick walls had formed convenient firing positions.

The blond-haired soldier took his place between the 1st & 2nd floors.

He was indifferent to what exactly was being shouted over the radio. He didn't speak Russian. Only a few commands and strong curses, which practically replaced all the necessary words in war, were familiar to him. The blond-haired soldier was an American.

It was strange to see an American methodically unloading magazine after magazine from a Kalashnikov rifle towards the fighters of a country supported by the USA. But the fact remained. He had come to Donbass to defend the RU's.

A ringing started in his ears. It was a hit near the monastery, by the S entrance. Everyone flinched. That's where one of the observation posts was located.

- Run there. Check where it hit & if everyone's alive?

Inhaling the frosty air, our soldier & the blond-haired American ran down the corridor. Bricks were falling from the ceiling. Artillery was firing at them. A strong wind blew through gaping holes. Fingers turned into icy phalanges. Faces began to pale. But an order was an order.

Having reached the observation point, soldiers plunged into a fog of dust & snow. Everything was demolished. It was nearly impossible to understand what was where.

Having ascertained by some incredible stroke of luck that the post was empty, they prepared to leave, ground shifted under their feet again. Their ears rang. Their bodies wouldn't respond.

After gathering strength, the duo returned to their commander. The American was again placed by a hole in the wall. His task was to lay down suppressive fire. His fingers refused to obey his brain's signals. Concussion & cold made themselves felt in full measure.

- Focus all artillery on the tower.

Again, the radio yelled. Again, "Givi's" voice penetrated every soldier's consciousness.

The control tower was directly opposite the “Three". Our soldiers shifted their fire there. The American's eyes lit up with flashes from his AK. Right now, he was a RU lad, a communist, a man who believed in truth.

- "Everest", our 1st group’s in. Need to send more.

- Who entered?

- My guys. "Sparta". 40 strong.

"Motorola" burst into the airwaves. That meant everything was going well, was according to plan.

The fight lasted another 4 days. At best, sleep came a few hours at a time. The soldiers were wounded, shell-shocked, frozen to the core, they completed their orders. During the storming of the new terminal of the Donetsk airport, not a single enemy armored personnel carrier reached the landing area intact.

Christmas 2015. A few days later, Russell Bentley, would end up in the hospital w severe pneumonia & concussion & during an attempted tank breakthrough by the UKR forces (Jan 17), his comrades, Igor Yudin (Bulgarian), Yevgeny Belyaev (Squirrel) & Yevgeny Krasnoschekin (Friday) would die right there, between the 1st & 2nd floors of the monastery.