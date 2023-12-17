Create New Account
Member of EU-Parliament Warns: Ukraine War is Burning Through a Generation of Men | www.kla.tv/27709
Published 2 months ago

The MEP Clare Daly denounces: The Ukraine war is mercilessly burning through a generation of men. The horrific images of the war are deeply shocking. But instead of an urgently needed dialogue, the West is waging an ongoing debate about even more weapons deliveries. In her short speech, Clare Daly calls for dialogue.

 

Keywords
warukrainedialogueclare dalyweapons deliveriespeace conferenceweapons lobby

