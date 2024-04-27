Pets in Love





What Happens with My Head! Poor Dog Tearfully Staggers, Begging For Help





"I was beaten on my head with a blunt object. My head just turned away. I'm hurt and so scared."





Charlie, This stray dog waited for food by an animal-loving couple.

She was still very normal. However, one evening, they discovered Charlie had strange signs; her head was twisted to one side and she could no longer balance. She was panicked and extremely scared. They had never seen her like that before. Immediately, they took him to the clinic.





The examination showed that she was beaten by a blunt object on her head that caused brain damage and nerve trauma.





After understanding what happened to her, the rescuer was so angry. They didn't understand who could do that to such a small dog.





Charlie's eyes were filled with pain. The rescuer could do nothing but send her love and devoted care.





She took Charlie to a foster home for treatment and care.





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





