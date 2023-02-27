TACKLING THE CHEMTRAIL CONTROVERSY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del tackles the taboo topic with Chemtrails and weather modification, questioning Lead Researcher for ‘GeoEngineering Watch,’ Dane Wigington, on his findings from US Patents, military whistleblowers, and even lab-studied samples from cloud seeding. Is it a global conspiracy?
#TheDimming #ChemTrails #GeoEngineering #WeatherModification
POSTED: February 27, 2023