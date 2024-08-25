Sunday Sermon :The Lord of All Worlds: Understanding the Otherworldly in the Light of Scripture

this thought-provoking sermon, we delve into the Geneva Bible's unique insights on the existence of other worlds and beings beyond our earthly realm. Using passages from ** Colossians 1:16-17** and **Ezekiel 1:19-21**, we explore the vastness of God's creation, both visible and invisible, as well as the mysterious encounters with celestial beings. We examine the intriguing references to the "sons of God" in **Genesis 6:1-2** and the actions of the angels who "kept not their first estate" in **Jude 1:6**, which hint at a second creation influenced by divine beings. Through these scriptures, we reflect on the sovereignty of God over all realms and the cosmic mysteries that challenge our understanding, reminding us of the omnipotence of the Lord of all worlds.

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%201&version=GNV





Colossians 1, Ezekiel 1,Genesis 6,Jude 1,sons of God, angels, demons, other realms, multiverse, dimensions, the universe, dominions, Ephesians 6, Sunday Sermon, 2024, omar samson, free humanity, geneva bible 1599, geneva bible 1511, apocrypha, scripture, bible



