REAL FOOTAGE OF THE DARK FALLEN ANGELIC BEINGS SEEN+PORTAL IN MIAMI MALL / WORMWOOD / INSIDER MIKE / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley
Jan 9, 2024
Today is now 1/9/24....i am showing as always the signs in the heavens and some of the signs on earth that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. for this video all main notes are in my comments section as they are too long for here. Thanks for watching. All credited footage belongs to the rightful owners of pictures and videos though to my own picture evidence is in this video.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naH3nz01mGo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.