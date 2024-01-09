Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
REAL FOOTAGE OF THE DARK FALLEN ANGELIC BEINGS SEEN+PORTAL IN MIAMI MALL / WORMWOOD / INSIDER MIKE / READ👇
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
294 views
Published 2 months ago

Brandon cory Nagley


Jan 9, 2024


Today is now 1/9/24....i am showing as always the signs in the heavens and some of the signs on earth that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. for this video all main notes are in my comments section as they are too long for here. Thanks for watching. All credited footage belongs to the rightful owners of pictures and videos though to my own picture evidence is in this video.


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naH3nz01mGo

Keywords
floridawormwoodportaldarkmiamifallen angelmallbrandon cory nagleyinsider mike

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket