👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

This video is an accumulation of various videos gathered by multiple sources from recent UCLA Riots / UCLA Protests regarding the Israel / "Palestine" never-ending conflict.

Here at American Patriots for God and Country, we show unwavering support for the Jewish people in their struggle against Islam and its Muslim terrorists. When evil won't stop, it is the duty of good men to stop it! #SupportIsrael #StopIslamicTerror

Stay tuned... we're getting close. Jesus is coming back VERY soon! 🙏

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

5. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Trump Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear/

5. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

6. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️