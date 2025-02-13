BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Super Freeze Polar Vortex COMES AGAIN (Get Ready)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
860 views • 7 months ago

🔥 InstaFire make fire-starting and off-grid living easy https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=270


☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


🎙️ Civilization Cycle Podcast https://adapt2030.libsyn.com


----------------------------------------------------------------

TikTok https://tiktok.com/@civilizationcycle

𝕏 https://x.com/civcycle

YT https://youtube.com/@civilizationcyclepodcast

----------------------------------------------------------------


Super Freeze Polar Vortex at the end of February will damage newly emerging spring blossoms in many parts of the country and expect ice storms as warmer Spring weather collides with Arctic cold. Meat prices up again with new taxes.

fooddavid dubynepolar vortexadapt 2030food priceseconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclecivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextpolar vortex 2025meat price fixingsnow buries planes japansnow japan airplanespolar vortex end of febelectricity prices euelectrical grid euwhy is meat so expensivevat tax meat
