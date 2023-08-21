Trump RICO case VS case DOJ SHOULD make against Bidens

Glenn Beck





August 20, 2023





Georgia has served former president Donald Trump with his fourth criminal indictment. But this one is a little different. It attempts to use racketeering laws to make a RICO case against Trump and many of his allies, in a way that mirrors how the government went after mob families. But Glenn reviews the case and explains why he believes it's "nonsense." Then, he lays out the evidence we have against Joe Biden and his family, which he believes would make a much stronger RICO case than the one against Trump: "You CANNOT compare these two."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuFgb9WLrWo