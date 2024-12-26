Help Me Be A Liberal

Flashback : Which Came First; Childish Thinking Or Liberal Thinking?





Yesterday, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette commenced a new series that will continue through inauguration day. Throughout the month, readers will be indulged with hope as they read child-like children’s suggestions to the President-elect.





Now, when OutOfTheBlu was a youngster, he was a bit of a Marxist; thinking he could work at a Ferrari factory while his friends worked as mansion builders and other friends cooked baseball-shaped, filet mignons. Then, we could all share for free and really live it up! So, while we’re certainly not surprised at the overwhelmingly liberal themes of the letters, we are concerned that the usual naive (see liberal) nature of children is being used by educators as an incubating device for the Democrats.





Unfortunately, the letters are so deranged and so smothered in liberalism, it begs the question of who is teaching who. Fix up the grammar and vocabulary, and these 10 year-olds sound exactly like Ivy League professors.





Hey, all we ever really needed to know, we learned in kindergarten!





Here’s an up close look at tomorrow’s adorable Marxist, fascist liberals.





If Liberals Are More Intelligent Than Conservatives, Why Are Liberals So Stupid?





While it is consistent with the prediction of the Hypothesis, the conclusion in my previous post that liberals are on average more intelligent than conservatives may not resonate with most people’s daily observations and experiences. If they are more intelligent, why are liberals — especially those in Hollywood and academia — so much more likely than conservatives to say and do stupid things and hold incredulous beliefs and ideas that stretch credibility?





The Joy is Gone: A Liberal Hate-Fest for the Holidays





Below is my column in The Hill on the rising rage of the holiday on the left as we approach the second Trump inauguration. From looking forward to harassment at restaurants to the purchase of Antifa-themed Christmas gifts, some appear to be planning for a hate-fest in the New Year.





Here is the column:





“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”





Those words, from Disney’s new Snow White actress Rachel Zegler, came shortly after half of the country, roughly 77 million Americans, voted for Donald Trump.





5 Reasons Liberals Are Such Unpleasant People To Be Around





Don’t get me wrong. Not every conservative has a winning personality and not every liberal is a toothache in search of a mouth to inhabit. In fact, one of the single nicest people I know is a liberal (Hi, Julie Joyce!) Yet and still, it’s not a reach to say that most liberals, especially the ones that are politically active, are just generally difficult to get along with.





It’s not just me saying that either. I’ve interviewed more than one big name conservative who has told me that they moved over to the right in large part because the other liberals they were around were such insufferable human beings.





