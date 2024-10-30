BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 092 - Acts Ch 7 - God condemns Israel as the Tabernacle of Moloch that MURDERED Jesus and worships Remphan
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
587 views • 7 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/



- Peter and the Apostles Arrested (0:03)

- The Multiplying Disciples and the Seven Men Chosen (2:15)

- Stephen's Work and False Accusations (4:52)

- Stephen's Defense and the History of Israel (7:26)

- Moses and the Prophet Like Him (11:05)

- God's Condemnation of Israel (16:12)

- The Symbol of the Star of David (18:58)

- The Destruction of Israel and the Antichrist (27:06)

- The Control of Israel Over the United States (30:40)

- The Final Condemnation of Israel (32:59)



Keywords
mike adamsfederal reservehrrspecial reportstar of davidsermonfalse accusationsrothschild familyfood distributionjewish priestsbrighteon broadcast newszionist controlisraels wickednesspeters arrestapostles preachingseven men chosenstephens wondersblasphemy chargesmoses historyantichrist nation
