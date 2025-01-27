Study: Light @ Night Is Destroying Your Health!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Exposure to Room Light before Bedtime Suppresses Melatonin Onset and Shortens Melatonin Duration in Humans"
"...chronically exposing oneself to electrical lighting in the late evening disrupts melatonin signaling and could therefore potentially impact sleep, thermoregulation, blood pressure, and glucose homeostasis."
Study: 👉 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3047226/
Blue Blocking Glasses: 👉 http://www.extremehealthradio.com/blublox
Biohacking Light Protocol: 👉 https://www.extremehealthradio.com/biohackinglight