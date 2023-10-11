Klaus Schwab Announces He's Bringing Forward the End of Car Ownership

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com!





- If you care about your financial freedom, download this free report about gold today: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/el-cheapgold1051

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has officially announced the end of car ownership while speaking at the World Government Summit in the Middle East.





Speaking before an audience of Arabs and Chinese globalist bureaucrats, Schwab warned the world that by 2030 there will be no more private cars as part of its Great Reset plan for humanity.





According to Schwab, who previously announced private cars would be outlawed by 2050, the global elite are bringing forward the end of car ownership to 2030, just over six years away, because the people of the world are waking up to the agenda of the globalist elite, and major changes must be pushed through ASAP before the opposition becomes too great.





There is just one problem for Schwab and his cronies in the halls of Davos and at the World Government Summit. The people have already woken up and we will not allow the globalist elite to dictate our future.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE







