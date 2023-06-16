WHAT'S BEHIND THE LIES? | 6-16-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #1914
Links from today's LIVE show:
The Liberty Action Network: Stand up against the pride event: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/vfw-to-host-after-party-for-pride-event/
CALL 740-452-4491 TODAY!
Coach Dave shares how we can Pass the Salt! :https://rumble.com/v2ud3bm-coach-dave-shares-how-we-can-pass-the-salt.html
guests fail to answer Jeopardy question. : https://nypost.com/2023/06/15/jeopardy-contestants-fail-to-answer-bible-clue-about-our-father/
America isnt perfect: https://www.facebook.com/reel/146122191788042
Ohio family fellowship: https://ohiofamilyfellowship.com/
Project Life Voice: https://projectlifevoice.com/
Behind the mask: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1001000607180605&id=100000708687893&mibextid=2NXEJI
1 John 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+john+1&version=KJV
1 Corinthians 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+cor+11&version=KJV
Proverbs 13: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=pro+13&version=KJV
Jude 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=jude+1&version=KJV
Psalms 78: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+78&version=KJV
Judges 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=judges+6&version=KJV
Webster's 1828:
Lust: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/lust
Lasciviousness: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/lasciviousness
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop