MK-Ultra: The CIA's Quest for Mind Control

In the early days of the Cold War, the CIA ordered the creation of a secret programme intended to find ways of mind control.

Psychiatric institutions across the United States and Canada were funded by the CIA to perform experiments on patients using psychedelic drugs, sensory deprivation, electroshock treatment and more.

The programme was known by its now infamous code name: MK-Ultra.

--------------------

