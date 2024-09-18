BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MK-Ultra: The CIA's Quest for Mind Control
Nigel Billington
8 months ago
44 views • 8 months ago

In the early days of the Cold War, the CIA ordered the creation of a secret programme intended to find ways of mind control.

Psychiatric institutions across the United States and Canada were funded by the CIA to perform experiments on patients using psychedelic drugs, sensory deprivation, electroshock treatment and more.

The programme was known by its now infamous code name: MK-Ultra.

I'm a self-published British author and creator of the Josh Brannon sci-fi action thriller series.

Please support my writing efforts by purchasing my books, leaving a review if you liked it, and sharing your enjoyment with your family and friends.

My novels are available in major online stores; just visit my website to see which one you prefer.

You can visit my website here: https://www.nigelbillington.com

I appreciate your support,

All my best, Nigel.

