DOJ allowed the two CCP spies to get bailed out by an "unnamed" sponsor instantly while Miles Guo and Yvette Wang got their bail requests denied again. Why?
美國司法部允許兩名中共特務立即被“匿名”的保薦人保釋，郭文貴和王雁平的保釋請求再次被拒絕。 為什麼?
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #americafirstnews #JoshuaFeuerstein.