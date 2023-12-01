THE PEOPLE ARE TURNING ON THE PEOPLE, FOR THE BENEFIT OF THEIR COMMON ENEMY!! Sweeping Plan for Global Censorship Exposed · Dec 1, 2023 Greg Reese ·

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How the US government recruited a web of NGOs and private individuals to censor and subvert the American people.
NOTA BENE:!!! HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE!!! THAT THE PEOPLE REMAIN IN THE DARK ABOUT THEMSELVES BEING THEIR OWN, AND EACH OTHER'S PROBLEM!!!
"How the US government recruited a web of NGOs and private individuals to censor and subvert the American people"...!!!???
THESE ARE AAAAALLLLLLLL..., THE PEOPLE, PEOPLE!!!!