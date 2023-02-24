The Freedom Round Table Coast to Coast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If Dana Metcalfe from Freedom Convoy organizer from Newfoundland, and John Carpay President and founder of JCCF from Alberta, plus Mark Friesen AKA The Grizzly Patriot from Saskatchewan, and Rick Smith host of Atlantic Underground Podcast from Nova-Scotia/ Mexico; Andrew Macgillivray co-founder of Veterans4Freedom and Doru Gordan Serial Entrepreneur - Freedom Fighter from Ontario sat down together and have a freedom conversation, what would happen? Here's what happened!