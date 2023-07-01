Never Before Seen J6er Interviews With Video From Inside D.C. Gulag & Begs Congress To Act

Stew Peters Show





June 30, 2023





Watch this never before seen interview from inside a D.C. gulag.

J6er Ryan Samsel is here to talk about his J6 political persecution and why Republicans won’t help.

In March 2021, two months into his detention, Ryan was savagely beaten by a prison guard while zip-tied up and helpless.

That beating has left Ryan with a host of health problems, exacerbated by other pre-existing health issues.

Thanks to the beating, Ryan lost vision in one eye, suffered an acute kidney injury, fractured his orbital floor, and broke his nose.

It’s been two and half years and Ryan still hasn’t been given a speedy trial.

Ryan recently sent this petition to House members Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Jim Jordan.

Ryan has been trying to reach out to Congressman Matt Gaetz and a staffer told him to

‘take it up with the judge”.

Why won’t Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and Marjorie Taylor Greene help Ryan Samsel?

Ryan has been placed in a cell block with members of the Bloods street gang.

This means he gets assaulted daily.

By not responding and helping Ryan Samsel politicians like Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and MTG are displaying weakness.

They are playing their part and are not unlike actors in Hollywood.

Americans have got to wake up and take action to save this country and fight tyranny.

Why won’t the Republican controlled House find out exactly who Ray Epps is?

The U.S. Government continues to arguably be the most corrupt country in the world.

To donate to Ryan Samsel go to https://www.givesendgo.com/G2EXA

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x8lpk-never-before-seen-j6er-interviews-with-video-from-inside-d.c.-gulag-and-beg.html



