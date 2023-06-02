Book Announcement: "How to Be Cross Eyed" Second Edition 📖 About my memoir & lifehacking manifesto

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the longest time, people have been telling me to write a book. I've had a pretty interesting life; I've seduced a politician's daughter in Medellin, Colombia, I hung out with spies in Kyiv, Ukraine. I've almost died underwater twice, I participated in a bank robbery, and I lost my virginity to a spy (yes, really!) I'm a pretty good storyteller so I think a memoir is the right format for me to write a book as opposed to the problem+generalization+platitude+strategy formula that most personal development books follow.
📖 More about my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
