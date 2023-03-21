Money And Cannabis (part 2) "smoke your economics"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Cannabis business, there are some good, but mostly bad places to put your investment dollars.
But as with most opportunistic industries with innumerable companies jockeying to become the next Starbucks, finding the one with real value takes a great sense of skill, timing, and luck.
Part 1: What's weed worth? https://youtu.be/yuAjrou8Rk0
Part 2: "smoke your economics"
Episode 1,125 of The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/v31U-JWln8s