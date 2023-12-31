Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for December 27, 2023

Quo Vadis





Dec 30, 2023





Here are the words of Our Lady to Luz de Maria:





Beloved of My Heart:





I come to each of you to ask for peace so that you may be bearers of My Divine Son.





They continue to not understand the URGENCY of this moment when they must have peace with their brother.





THE CONFUSION OF THE PEOPLE OF GOD IS GREAT, NOT KNOWING THE HOLY SCRIPTURE IN DEPTH.





I come to call you to peace, to harmony among the peoples at a time when they are turning in a hurry towards great conflicts of war and health that I have announced to them, without trying to look for the background of what is happening.





Everything has been planned so that chaos takes all of humanity, not only through lies, but by wearing out the organism.





These are the projects of Satan who, with his henchmen acting on Earth, have accelerated his way of tempting the human creature to take possession of what is of God the Father as quickly as possible.





You GO INTO WHAT HUMANITY NEVER THOUGHT TO LIVE...





THIS IS WHY You CONTINUE TO NOT BELIEVE AND LIVE DESPIZING WHAT IS DIVINE.





You WILL CRY FOR NOT HAVING BELIEVED, FOR NOT HAVING PREPARED yourselves AND BECAUSE THE Churches WILL BE CLOSED.





My Divine Son is Love and Mercy at all times, but the human creature, knowing that sin goes against God, continues to ignore and offend My Divine Son.





Some countries will change their geography due to the onslaught of nature.





The world elite has come into action to take absolute control of humanity and lead man to be a slave to the Devil.





IT'S THE TIME FOR OBEDIENCE!





Humanity has disobeyed too much, it did not take the Calls of the Divine Will seriously; that is why the sad events will fall on all humanity.





Nature acts strongly at this time and will act stronger.





Not everything related to the force of nature is a matter of science badly used with man's projects.





Nature has its own strength that leads to suffer the human creature.





Countries are preparing for war by accumulating weapons and making it in a hurry to possess what is necessary and cause as much harm as possible.





The human creature will migrate to where the climate is less hostile to save itself and produce food.





You must know how to sow the land, there will be no food in the supermarkets.





You must sow the land while those who lead the nations do not get to make use of nuclear energy.





This generation has destined itself not to believe in the need for a definitive change: they deny My Divine Son, commit sacrileges by receiving him being aware that they are in sin and are indomitable.





The persecution of My favorite children is not long in coming and then they will continue with those who fulfill the Will of the Father.





The shadows of evil are present in several countries where the action and action of the children of My Divine Son are contrary to the Divine Will.





Beloved children:





THE CHANGE THAT THIS GENERATION NEEDS IS AN EXTREME Conversion, AN INNER TRANSFORMATION WHERE you ELIMINATE ALL THE IDOLS That you POSSESS.





Conversion must eliminate and tear out everything that prevents them from a true inner path, a change of heart, "a renewal inside with a generous spirit".





Little children, you must reconsider this:





AT THIS MOMENT EACH OF YOU SHOULD KNOW THAT YOU ARE SAVED OR you are CONDEMNED AND THAT THERE ARE NO INTERMEDIATE STATES.





Beloved little children: whoever is in between, look at the seriousness of this moment and decide on conversion NOW!





Pray children, pray for Venezuela.





Pray children, pray for the Middle East.





Pray children, pray for Mexico, she shudders hard.





Pray children, pray for Italy, she shudders.





Work and act for the good of your soul.





Work and act for personal salvation, pray for your brothers and sisters.





My Maternal Blessing is in all of you a dew that refreshes your heart, allow me to act.





I love you, little children.





Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla.





Brothers and Sisters:





Of course, Our Blessed Mother tells us about the difficult situation we are going through as humanity in all aspects.





Nature wishing to cleanse the sin that the human creature lets fall on it and in its eagerness to cleanse itself of what goes against the Will of God, it will devastate territories and it will be when man will be amazed without being able to do anything humanly.





We are fortunate, the Holy Trinity forgives us and continues to love us, but we do not have awareness of what Eternal Life is and that is why Divine Mercy is not valued.





This moment is not like the past.





We are heading for so many unforeseen events, that we will feel that they will talk to us without words, but with signs and signs and the human creature will say: "the time has come that we have been told about."





