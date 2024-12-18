Radiation Spikes Drones Searching for Suitcase Nukes 12/18/2024

Military Contractors fear New Jersey Drones are searching for Nuclear Warheads. We also see that that Radiation has raises alarm amid continued drone sightings! According to “Newsweek” mystery drones could be trying to find “Radioactive Material”, and even terrified Joe Rogan is convinced these drones are attempting to sniff out gas leaks or radiation.

00:00 – Searching for Nuclear Warhead

06:16 – Radiation Raises

08:57 – Drones trying to find Radioactive Material

14:44 – Where did Suitcase Nukes come From?

19:43 – Nuclear Depth Charge

