Demolition and Restriction in Al-Funduq
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
9 views • 6 months ago


Demolition notices for the village of Al-Fandak Description of the report: An interview with the head of the Al-Fandak Village Council, Louay Taim, in which he narrates the details of what the village has been exposed to recently, and an interview with Heba Taim, in which she narrates the details of what they were exposed to and the destruction and loss to which they were exposed. Interview conducted by: Louay Taim Heba Tim 

 

Interview: Nazir Deif Allah

Reporting: Saja Berri

Filmed: 06/02/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankal aqsa floudpaslestine
