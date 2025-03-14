Demolition and Restriction in Al-Funduq

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demolition notices for the village of Al-Fandak Description of the report: An interview with the head of the Al-Fandak Village Council, Louay Taim, in which he narrates the details of what the village has been exposed to recently, and an interview with Heba Taim, in which she narrates the details of what they were exposed to and the destruction and loss to which they were exposed. Interview conducted by: Louay Taim Heba Tim
Interview: Nazir Deif Allah
Reporting: Saja Berri
Filmed: 06/02/2025
