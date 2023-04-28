Digging Into Sustainable Horticultural Production With Juan Carlos Díaz-Pérez

Engaging with sustainable horticulture is both a responsible and practical way to cultivate plants. In today’s day and age, developing skills in gardening is more important than ever – and you’d be shocked by how accessible and interesting this area of expertise really is…

In this episode, we sit down with horticulturist Juan Carlos Díaz-Pérez. Juan is a Professor in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Georgia where he does extensive research on vegetable production and physiology.

You can learn more about Juan Carlos Díaz-Pérez and his research by clicking https://hort.caes.uga.edu/people/faculty/juan-carlos-diaz-perez.html!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q