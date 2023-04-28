Digging Into Sustainable Horticultural Production With Juan Carlos Díaz-Pérez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Engaging with sustainable horticulture is both a responsible and practical way to cultivate plants. In today’s day and age, developing skills in gardening is more important than ever – and you’d be shocked by how accessible and interesting this area of expertise really is…
In this episode, we sit down with horticulturist Juan Carlos Díaz-Pérez. Juan is a Professor in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Georgia where he does extensive research on vegetable production and physiology.
You can learn more about Juan Carlos Díaz-Pérez and his research by clicking https://hort.caes.uga.edu/people/faculty/juan-carlos-diaz-perez.html!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q