Dynamic Multihop Routing in Terahertz IoBnT Flow-Guided Nanosensor Networks: A Reinforcement Learning Approach IEEE-1906.1 ITU-IOBNT 6G

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/iel7/7361/10043099/10021306.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwid8t2ym6WIAxUrjYkEHQ2EGsk4MhAWegQICRAB&usg=AOvVaw0xjbt_62bYSXvhA7BRxqIn

Yo Grok: Is the Human Body connected to the Internet of Nano Things at the Physical Layer under 6G IoBnT? https://rumble.com/v5d95b0-324592668.html

https://x.com/PetalsPea/status/1830731073212350975?t=f6Hur5Wq6h67qt76tNEDJg&s=19





Yo Grok which devices connect to IEEE 1906.1? https://www.google.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&sca_esv=48b4c54c89bd4182&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWIKGPP2SoEyimb4n3_XddFLFGwxTEQ%3A1725315256653&source=hp&ei=uDjWZpvoJfK5kPIPw_2FoAY&oq=&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIAKgIIAzIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAjIHECMYJxjqAkjLDVAAWABwAXgAkAEAmAEAoAEAqgEAuAEByAEAmAIBoAIXqAIPmAMXkgcBMaAHAA&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

"Gee I wonder why everyone I talk To Is Always Complaining That they are burnt out and feel tiered all the time"









Well actually I don't wonder why because I know exactly why because I actually Read!





Joint Energy Harvesting and Communication Analysis for Perpetual Wireless Nanosensor Networks in the Terahertz Band

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6144047

Wearable Energy Harvesting: From body to battery

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7930169

Wirelessly networked systems of intra-body sensors and actuators could enable revolutionary applications at the intersection between biomedical science, networking, and control with a strong potential to advance medical treatment of major diseases of our times. Yet, most research to date has focused on communications among devices interconnected through traditional electromagnetic radio-frequency (RF) carrier waves. The main obstacle to enabling this vision of networked implantable devices is posed by the physical nature of propagation in the human body; composed primarily (65%) of water, through which RF electromagnetic waves notoriously hardly propagate, even at relatively low frequencies.

We take a different perspective and propose to investigate and study the use of ultrasonic waves to wirelessly internetwork intra-body devices.

https://ece.northeastern.edu/wineslab/ultrasonic_IBAN.php

Nano-Enriched Self-Powered Wireless Body Area Network for Sustainable Health Monitoring Services

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/5/2633

Energy Harvesting in Electromagnetic Nanonetworks

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://cis.temple.edu/~shahram/EHMagV17.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiO35ao2qSIAxU1mokEHefQPOAQFnoECA8QAQ&usg=AOvVaw0twM-nLeFO84nXF31A4KiE

An Energy Balance Clustering Routing Protocol for Intra-Body Wireless Nanosensor Networks

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6891516/

Toward Location-aware In-body Terahertz Nanonetworks with Energy Harvesting

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/363053978_Toward_Location-aware_In-body_Terahertz_Nanonetworks_with_Energy_Harvesting

On the design of an energy-harvesting protocol stack for Body Area Nano-NETworks

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269777631_On_the_design_of_an_energy-harvesting_protocol_stack_for_Body_Area_Nano-NETworks

Electromagnetic Nanonetworks Beyond 6G: From Wearable and Implantable Networks to On-chip and Quantum Communication

https://arxiv.org/html/2405.07812v1

Wirelessly Hacking Gene to Reprogram Human Genome Alumni University at Buffalo - Scientists Are Using The Human Body As The Antenna In 6g IMT-2030

https://rumble.com/v5cbz6z-323045099.html

PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases - Genetically Engineered Cells ITU-IEEE

https://rumble.com/v5cbk4p-323025577.html

National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) - Nanotechnology - Nanosensors - nanoscale network - Molecular nanotechnology - Intrabody Molecular Communication - The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) 6G

https://rumble.com/v5c3snw-322663388.html