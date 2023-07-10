🤡 The Head of the U.S. State Department's Press Service, Matthew Miller - Inadvertent Truth? or When Lies Catch Up? - Misspoke? - TWICE!

🤡 The head of the U.S. State Department's press service, Matthew Miller, twice dashed the illusion that “Ukraine is winning.”

Naturally Miller said he misspoke...

Pentagon: “The war has been a strategic failure for Ukraine.”

Press: “You mean Russia?”

Pentagon: “I’m sorry, excuse me, a strategic failure for Ukraine!”

-- Text:

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the military conflict a “strategic loss for Ukraine” twice in a row: Answering your question, I would like to say the following: we believe that the military conflict has become a strategic loss for Ukraine. The Secretary of State spoke about this in Helsinki, last month, I think. What's happened? Oh sorry, sorry! Strategic loss of Ukraine. Thanks for the fix. And that's... oh. Today I need to correct myself more than once. Strategic…

