Biden would be 'too exhausted' to give inaugural address if re-elected as President

Fox News contributor and former wrestler Tyrus reveals his prediction for who will be giving the inaugural address after next year’s US presidential election.
“It’s one of two things,” he told Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.
“One, there’ll either be a representative for an incarcerated president Trump reading the inauguration speech, or two, there’ll be Kamala reading for Biden because he’s exhausted.”
Mr Morgan said Trump will either end up “in prison or re-elected or potentially both”.
“Because the Constitution would allow him to be president even if he’s incarcerated.”
