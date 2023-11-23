Al Qassam Sharpshooter Attacks IDF Soldier; Israeli Armoured Vehicles Ripped Into Pieces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel and Hamas had agreed that a ceasefire in Gaza will reportedly begin at 1:30 p.m. IST on Thursday. However, an intense fight was witnessed before the ceasefire comes into effect. In a new video by Hamas, Al Qassam brigades can be seen bombing IDF vehicles. Al Qassam claims they punished Israeli troops for continuing to penetrate into Gaza. The IDF versus Hamas fight in narrow lanes of the city was captured on camera. Watch this report for more.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times