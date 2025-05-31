💊 Big Pharma Media Spin 🤐 | ☢️ Radioactive Oatmeal Scandal | 🌾 Soybean Farmers Revolt 🚜

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





💬 Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/4crIw8C





💪 Register To WIN Our Weekly Product Give Away ($100+ Value)? https://bit.ly/4k0QjyI





🙌 Join Our Weekly Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/4jWq1NU





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/3ZxgOnh





🍄 Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3ZxgOnh





———





🎙️ Naturally Inspired Radio Show — Today at 3PM (MDT)! 🌟

📡 Listen LIVE on NaturallyInspiredRadio.com or on your favorite video platform: Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, DLive, Kick, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, X + more!





🎁 ENTER to WIN $100+ in our Preferred Health Products giveaway — winner announced LIVE! 🏆 Text Tammy at 📱 720-303-8868 for health questions or to join in!





🔥 Today's Topics:

🌱 Renormalizing Healthy Living — Take your power back!

📰 Big Pharma Media Narratives — How they keep you stuck 🤐

🌾 American Soybean Farmers REVOLT — Food freedom matters! 🚜

☢️ Fernald School Radioactive Oatmeal — Hidden history exposed 😱

⚖️ Health Solution: Weight Loss — Real results, real change 💪

✨ Inspired Moment: How to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing when distractions pull at you 🔥🎯





Don’t miss it! 💻📲 #NaturallyInspired #HealthFreedom





———-





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

BigPharma, MediaTruth, RadioactiveOatmeal, SoybeanRevolt, HealthFreedom, NaturallyInspiredRadio, ExposeTheTruth, FoodFreedom, CleanEating, HealthJourney, WakeUpAmerica, FarmersRights, RealHealthSolutions, IndependentMedia, NaturalHealth, WeightLossJourney, MindsetMatters, TruthMatters, InspiredLiving, WellnessRevolution





#BigPharma #MediaTruth #RadioactiveOatmeal #SoybeanRevolt #HealthFreedom #NaturallyInspiredRadio #ExposeTheTruth #FoodFreedom #CleanEating #HealthJourney #WakeUpAmerica #FarmersRights #RealHealthSolutions #IndependentMedia #NaturalHealth #WeightLossJourney #MindsetMatters #TruthMatters #InspiredLiving #WellnessRevolution

———





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC.





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC.



