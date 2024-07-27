❗️If you have any doubt what is going on at the Olympics opening ceremony

⚡️A single rider on a pale horse is straight out of the book of Revelation

😱"And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth." - Revelation 6:8

Thank God that Russia boycotted the Paris 2024 Satanic Olympics!

From Aussie Cossack

Also from AC, with a YouTube image 'Olympics' channel of 'video is unavailable', where the highlights were:

❗️The Olympics removed their own video of the disgusting Paris 2024 ceremony.

They probably never thought so many people would have woken up already!

Their symbolism will be their downfall !

Cynthia... The opening ceremony was filled with transgender mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation.







