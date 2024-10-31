© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎃Who allowed Biden to be around kids again..?
Biden chewed on 3 babies at the White House Halloween party.
Adding:
Without the US Israel wouldn’t be able to kill as many babies.
The US government is as much of a genocidal entity as Israel is.
US funding 70% of Israel's wars since October 7
US aid since the start of the war amounts to about 85 billion shekels, while the Bank of Israel estimates the total cost of the war at about 118 billion shekels – Israeli paper Calcalist
Without US support, Tel Aviv's war would simply be unaffordable, the report concludes
https://x.com/headline_beyond/status/1851740817787957681?s=46