Blindspot 128 Russia’s revised nuclear doctrine. Mind-war via neural nano-bots. Lebanon IS the next Gaza
Blindspot
Blindspot
2 followers
23 views • 7 months ago

Blindspot 128 - Russia’s revised nuclear doctrine. Mind-war via neural nano-bots. Lebanon IS the next Gaza, as Erdogan @ UN says - just like Hitler was stopped, Netanyahu must be stopped!


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

24/9/24


In this Blindspot we want to trace some of the outer limits, the extremes, that are seemingly becoming ‘the norm’ in this simulated reality. For a long time we have been following manifestations such as cognitive warfare for example. In our ongoing research we came upon the work of James Giordano, who takes us into the proverbial depths of nano-bots, neural-machine interfacing, electronic warfare, the cyborg, and biotech interfaces. The latter constitutes, by now, as we know, fundamental elements of 21st century warfare.


While we explore those depths we will also look into the physical battlefields of the now, where AI, drones, hypersonic weapons, super advanced aerial defence systems, human soldiers, and AI targeting systems intersect.


Welcome to Planet Perpetual War.


Keywords
natobrain battlefieldscognitive warrussia nuclear doctrine
