The Biden Protection Racket is Disintegrating. The Ground is Shifting Under the fractured dems.

Jesse Watters | Hollywood is starting to pull their endorsement of America's least entertaining president. The Biden protection racket is disintegrating and the ground is shifting under the president. Joe Biden's party is now fractured on a racial and generational level. They're bubblewrapping Biden.
