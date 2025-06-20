BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
6/19/25 TRUMP: 2 WEEKS! Netanyahu Defied/Pentagon Fight/Kurilla Out/CENTCOM, NORTHCOM COG FF Threat!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1254 followers
1
88 views • 2 months ago

6/19/25 President Trump defies massive Israel/AIPAC Lobby, declaring today he will wait 2 weeks before deciding on actions on Iran. The battle in the Pentagon rages as Gen. Kurilla, CENTCOM Commander retires in 2 weeks! Alerts on high for an FF event, especially nuclear, that could force Trump into war with Iran or worse, NORTHCOM COG activation! Pray for the safety, skills & Discernment of Trump & his Team! Prayer Wave ongoing! We ARE FREE!!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Cooper to Replace Kurrilla as CENTCOM commander in 2 weeks;

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2025-06-04/centcom-africom-commanders-nominations-18013379.html


Rabbi Shlumey: Revealing IV w AJ on Israel's plans for Iran:

https://banned.video/watch?id=68549ebe3a5031cb7f4a573f


Shlumey's daughter sex toy shop Tel Aviv:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/kosher-sex-store-in-tel-aviv-run-by-rabbis-daughter-sells-spice-for-marriages/


Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6v1pvx-61925.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Heavy Metal Summer Experience: Trade Schools! Take from Harvard, give to Trades!

https://www.hmse.org/


EMAIL YOUR U.S. SENATORS: EMAIL YOUR U.S. REPRESENTATIVES:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?Class=1

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Ireland Freedom Party, Hermann Kelly:

https://rumble.com/v6us9if-hearts-of-oak-the-week-according-to-.-.-.-hermann-kelly.html?playlist_id=GeiAaHFzet8


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899


"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!


