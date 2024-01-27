Create New Account
Texas AG: Razor wire ruling doesn't stop the governor | Carl Higbie
Newsmax | Texas AG: Razor wire ruling doesn't stop the governor | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE - On Friday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responds to the left-wing backlash over the state defying a court ruling to remove razor wire at the border.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.




