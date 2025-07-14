STOLEN BABIES: THE ZIONIST CRIME NO ONE WAS PUNISHED FOR

In the 1940s and 50s, hundreds of babies—mostly from Yemeni, Moroccan, and Balkan Jewish families—vanished after their parents were brought to Israel.

❌ No bodies.

❌ No graves.

❌ No death certificates.

For decades, these families were gaslit and told their children had died, but investigations later confirmed that many were likely taken and handed to Ashkenazi families or sent abroad for adoption.

Why?➡️ Because Israel’s ruling elite regarded the Mizrahim as inferior. Because a white baby was “more modern.”

📁 Some files were unsealed in the 2000s – but no one has ever been held accountable.