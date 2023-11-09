BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Climate Activist Blocking Traffic SHOT; What if Your Child Faced Life or Death??
Recharge Freedom
211 views • 11/09/2023

Activists blocking US roads have pushed the public too far. After building massive resentment, finally realizing they weren't going to move, one of them was SHOT by an old man who seems to have had enough. What would you do if your child faced a life or death situation and these insufferable fools refused to move? #climateaction #climateactivism #blockingroads #woke MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

leftistsactivismwokeclimate scienceclimate actionidiotscovidblocking roadactivist shotsmiley facepushed too farstop oil
