BELLY OF THE BEAST - Ancient Occult Secret Societies & Dark Brotherhood's Agenda - Full Documentary, Directors Cut 2020

BELLY OF THE BEAST

Full documentary 2020

This documentary exposes the ancient occult secret societies and Dark Brotherhood's agenda to bring the antichrist into power. This plan has been pushed throughout the ages from ancient times to the present day. It is the same spirit of Babylon that we see pushing the NWO agenda. They are trying to fulfill prophecy.

Links:

Youtube video

youtu.be/AD1mnxCP9ns?si…

Belly of the Beast: Director's Cut DVD'S available exclusively at fourthwatchfilms.com

Stream Belly of the Beast: Director's Cut right now at vimeo.com/ondemand/bobdc

Synopsis:

Is the United States of America, by design, set to fulfill an ancient, esoteric prophecy, charted by mystics of ages past? For thousands of years, mystery religions and diverse occultists have shrouded prophecies of a great continent of the Western Hemisphere that would become the catalyst of the final world kingdom.

This globally sovereign empire would lead the entire world into an age of spiritual enlightenment, posturing itself as a true utopia while it ushers in a revival of ancient magick rites, as well as a return to the worship of old gods and goddesses. Belly of the Beast Director’s Cut is a ground-breaking documentary film that presents the hidden history of the United States and its secret origins of the deep state that you’ve never seen or heard before, as well as decoding their present day conspiracies and the future prophecies to come.

The adventure includes a mysterious Bible that’s bound in the testes of the Washington Monument, and where & why an underground obelisk awaits nearby; the entrance to a secret crypt in D.C. that’s connected to the underworld; the origins of American Lucifer worship linked to the deep state; and for the first time ever revealed, the U.S. government-owned location where The Antichrist will likely be resurrected on American soil!

Belly of the Beast Director’s Cut spotlights these topics and so much more! FEATURING: Justen Faull, Wes Faull, Thomas R. Horn, Russ Dizdar, Carl Teichrib, LTC. Robert Maginnis & William Ramsey Written, Directed & Edited by Justen Faull & Wes Faull A Faull Bros. Production in association with Defender Films Executive Producer: Thomas R. Horn Director's Cut Released Exclusively by Fourth Watch.

So basically the first pilgrims to America were “seeking refuge from religious prosecution” because they were a bunch of occultists and satanic worshippers. No wonder the Europeans were prosecuting them. Practicing of occultism and satanism.