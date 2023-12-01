BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Redpill: Elon's Last Stand?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
131 views • 12/01/2023

Free Speech Is Dying. Or Not.


Thermonuclear Lawsuit: Act II

* This fits the theory that Musk’s role re: acquiring Tw!tter was neither to ‘restore free speech’ nor to fix it and make it profitable.

* His role was to expose its corruption while taking it down, i.e. to execute a controlled demolition.

* He has turned one of the left’s social media weapons against them and is destroying it in the process — while revealing how it was used to censor free speech, interfere in elections etc.

* BTW that’s not really Elon Musk.

* The original [bad guy] was replaced with a body double who works for the white hats.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (30 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/iBwEHptJmi0

Keywords
free speechcensorshipcorruptionevilcollusiondeep statepropagandaelection riggingsurveillancefraudelection interferencefreedom of speechfascismred pillelon musktakedownelection meddlingleftismelection fraudblackmailrob schmittredpillelection theftdata manipulationad boycott
