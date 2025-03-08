Victim of Censorship or dangerous Global Strategist?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO of Meta, is currently portraying himself as a victim of the cruel censorship campaign during Covid-19. Can his innocent-looking face be lying? After all, with Meta, Zuckerberg is a strategic partner of the WEF, has earned billions from the coronavirus crisis and is working on a very dangerous future for us all. In this program, Kla.TV looks behind the facade and reveals some of Zuckerberg’s significant entanglements.