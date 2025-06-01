BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cartel Wars - John Franklin Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
58 views • 3 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/06/01/john-franklin-cartel-wars/

Join and support my work: https://www.cascadeprocessing.com/secure/signup/thecosmicswitchboard

John Franklin was a military veteran who served in Honduras at the height of the CIA – Contra Drug War. John is an alien abductee and milab who has spent a lot of time abroad.

John Franklin returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to discuss the recently concluded India-Pakistan Conflict, The U.S. Navy’s retreat from the Yemenis and the upcoming Cartel War.

In Part 2 John Franklin discusses a recent interview given by Jacques Vallee on the Ross Coulthart Show. John and James discuss the Limited Hangout nature of UFO/UAP Disclosure. Known Disinformation Agents in the UFO Field who are being lauded as real whistleblowers today. John and James discuss Alternate Realities from the Milab Perspective.


air power, CIA, drug cartels, false flag operations, Geopolitics, India-Pakistan conflict, military dynamics, military history, regional conflicts, Yemen

Keywords
ciafalse flag operationsdrug cartelsyemengeopoliticsmilitary historyair powerregional conflictsindia-pakistan conflictmilitary dynamics
