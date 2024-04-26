© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
kimiversen SHOCKING IDF LINK EXPOSED Campus Riot Police Trained In Israel
Kim Iversen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNPb-hfSBx4
https://odysee.com/@KimIversen:d/shocking-idf-link-exposed-campus-riot:9
https://rumble.com/v4rlfqt-surprising-link-exposed.html
SHOCKING IDF LINK EXPOSED: Campus Riot Police Trained In Israel