"Trump Appointments, the Next Fights & Determined Patriotism With Doug Billings"





Trump is doing things and most of those things are great. Many of the people he is putting in positions of leadership are good people that are committed to getting things done. That does not mean the next 4 years will be easy. The globalist and communist forces that hate freedom are not even close to defeated and are well aware that they can hide in various corners of the world and come back even stronger post Trump. They are also going to do everything possible to undermine Trump during his term. Doug Billings joins us today to talk about all these topics and the upcoming Determined Patriotism Conference where we the people will organize to fight all this.Show more



Get our tickets now for The Determined Patriotism Conference in Branson, MO on December 13-14, tell them Freedom Brigades sent you! www.DeterminedPatriotismConference.com



Support us at TomRenz.com



Why Watch?



Daily Unapologetic Analysis: Join over 275,000+ dedicated viewers in accessing unparalleled in-depth investigations, exclusive interviews, and legal research made simple.



Impactful Insights: Dive into witty, yet wildly inappropriate, commentaries on the pivotal matters shaping our world. Tom doesn't just report, he engages you in the conversation, to prepare you with exactly the knowledge you need to fight back and protect those you love.



Engage with your Fellow 'America First' Neighbors: Your watch is your vote. By watching, sharing, and engaging in our LIVE's, you're part of a community pushing for transparency, justice, and change.



Support the Cause: Your Actions Make a Difference!



Donate to Help Fund Our Research: Directly help us fund our research, legal battles, and work, to bring you truth and updates daily from the frontlines of the fight at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw. In today's culture war, we now vote with our dollars. Your monthly donation is a vote for transparency, justice, and protection from tyranny.



Shop with Purpose: Grab our exclusive merch at The Tom Renz Merch Shop www.TomRenz.com/shop. Wear your support proudly, make new friends, and let the government know exactly how you feel everywhere you go. Every purchase is a blow against corruption.



Explore Our Affiliates: Discover and support the products and services that align with your values at Renz Partners www.TomRenz.com/Affiliates, where your shopping supports our fight.



Heal with Red Light Therapy, www.MyRedLight.com use coupon code: TOM



Grab your PURE BODY EXTRA - The #1 Heavy Metal Detox - www.TomRenz.com/Affiliates



Protect Your Money and Health:



Secure Your Financial Future: Secure your wealth against market uncertainty and inflation with gold and silver through Renz BH-PM.com/partners/tom-renz, our trusted affiliate. (Your spouse will thank you later).



Boost Your Health: Defend yourself against modern health threats with Cardio Miracle. Visit TomRenz.CardioMiracleHealth for your daily dose of cardiovascular support. (Your kids will thank you later).



Click HERE to SAVE 20% on the Top Selling Kingdom Fuel Meal Shake and Use Code RENZ at checkout. Shop the entire store at Sherwood.tv/Tom-Renz.



I URGE YOU TO WATCH THIS FILM. "Beneath Sheep's Clothing" - Has tied together the war on Christianity, the war on our children, schools and all the things we're seeing today through the perspective of what occurred during the Soviet Union. Please share this video with everyone you know. WATCH NOW at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie



Stay Connected:



Follow Us Everywhere: Never miss an update. Follow us on Rumble @TomRenz, Locals @TomRenz, X @RenzTom, Instagram @attorneytomrenz, and more at TomRenz.com.



Engage with the Community: Join the conversation, share your thoughts, and be part of a community that's making a difference.



About Tom Renz: Tom Renz isn't just another commentator. With a face made for radio and a voice that breaks the silence, he's a warrior for freedom with a heart for service. As a self-proclaimed 'toxically masculine' Christian, his mission is simple: fight for your rights, be unapologetically honest, and have some fun doing it.



Join Us: Subscribe, Watch, Support, Laugh, Learn, and Act. The Tom Renz Show isn't just entertainment, it's about being part of the solution.

Together, we're not just watching the fight, we're winning it.



www.TomRenz.com



Show less



